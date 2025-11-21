Passerby sparks outrage with video of concerning scene behind Best Buy store: 'Not a good look'

A TikTok user is causing a stir after uncovering a troubling waste scene behind a Best Buy store — and sparking outrage in the comments.

In the clip, posted by creator Love in the Dumpster (@loveinthedumpster), piles of discarded cardboard, plastic, and Styrofoam are strewn across the ground behind a dumpster. The creator, who documents what they find while dumpster diving, sounds stunned by the sight as the camera pans over mounds of packaging materials.

"Why is the cardboard not being recycled?" one viewer asked, echoing a common frustration.

"Call the city on them," another commenter wrote.

Another TikTok user shared that they'd seen similar messes behind their own local stores: "The one in Dewitt, NY, looks exactly the same. Best Buy doesn't care!"

Scenes like this highlight the ongoing issue of retail waste mismanagement — a problem that extends far beyond one store. Cardboard and Styrofoam, while recyclable in many areas, often end up in landfills when businesses fail to properly sort or dispose of materials. Styrofoam, in particular, can take hundreds of years to decompose, posing long-term risks to wildlife and waterways.

This isn't the first time large retailers have come under fire for waste practices. Similar incidents have gone viral, from grocery stores throwing out still-edible food to clothing brands destroying unsold items. The backlash reflects a growing consumer demand for transparency and accountability — and for companies to prioritize sustainability at every step of their operations.

Best Buy has previously announced sustainability goals, including reducing its carbon footprint and recycling millions of pounds of electronics annually through its in-store recycling program. But videos like this show that everyday waste practices can still fall short.

Commenters on TikTok urged change.



"Hey Best Buy, not a good look," one wrote.

Another user added: "Businesses should call recycling companies — not leave it for the landfill."

While it's unclear whether this particular store has taken corrective action, the post serves as a reminder that environmental responsibility shouldn't stop at the sales floor.

