Couple in India orders an Xbox controller on Amazon, unwraps a live cobra stuck to tape

In Bengaluru, India, what should have been a standard Amazon delivery became a frightening incident when a couple opened their package and found a live cobra attached to the sealing tape.

Footage of the discovery later spread online, showing the snake caught on black tape marked "Amazon Prime."

What happened?

According to India Today, after opening the parcel, the couple saw a venomous cobra ensnared in the tape. Video from the scene shows it later thrashing in a red bucket, struggling to detach itself from the tape.

A family ordered an Xbox controller on Amazon and ended up getting a live cobra in Sarjapur Road. Luckily, the venomous snake was stuck to the packaging tape. India is not for beginners 💀



pic.twitter.com/6YuI8FHOVY — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) June 18, 2024

"A family ordered an Xbox controller on Amazon and ended up getting a live cobra on Sarjapur Road," said an X user who shared the video. "Luckily, the venomous snake was stuck to the packaging tape. India is not for beginners."

India Today reported that Amazon later issued a full refund after the couple filmed the ordeal with eyewitnesses present.

Why does it matter?

Beyond the shock, the incident highlighted a safety risk. Cobras are highly venomous, and the situation could have ended very differently if the snake had not been immobilized.

That danger applies not just to the customer, but also to warehouse workers, delivery staff, neighbors, and anyone else who may have handled the package along the way.

The incident also points to a broader human-driven issue. As cities expand and logistics networks reach further into developed areas, wildlife can come into closer contact with people.

While it remains unclear exactly how the cobra entered the delivery chain, rapid urban growth, storage facilities, and transport systems can create unusual and dangerous points of contact between humans and wild animals. If you encounter an animal as dangerous as a venomous snake, it's important to seek out professional help and not try to handle the animal yourself.

It was also a reminder that human activity can disrupt habitats and increase the odds of chaotic encounters that put both people and animals at risk.

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