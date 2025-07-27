Benedict Cumberbatch calls out problems hiding behind Hollywood's production curtains: 'It's a grossly wasteful industry'

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch recently appeared on the podcast Ruthie's Table 4 — to ostensibly discuss food — and wound up voicing his frustration with the unimaginable waste generated by the film industry, as reported by the Guardian.

Cumberbatch portrays Doctor Strange in the omnipresent pop culture juggernaut known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Ruthie's Table 4 is a podcast hosted by chef Ruthie Rogers, which "explores how food impacts every aspect of our lives."

Over the course of the 35-minute episode, Cumberbatch and Rogers discussed his views of food, eating, cooking, and dining out, culminating in a discussion about his diet on set. Cumberbatch initially admitted that he found "eating beyond your appetite" to be "horrific."

From there, he spoke quite a bit about sustainability and unnecessary waste in Hollywood, tackling the subject well outside the scope of food.

"Going back to responsibility and resourcefulness and, you know, sustainability, it's just like, 'What are we — what am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I'm eating," he began, before speaking at length about the broader problem of industry excess.

Cumberbatch went on to say Hollywood is "a grossly wasteful industry" as a whole, looking beyond film set catering and actors' diets while filming. He discussed behind-the-scenes waste, both in terms of sustainability and energy usage.

"So, maybe think about set builds that aren't recycled, think about transport, think about food, think about housing, but also light and energy — the amount of wattage you need to sort of create daylight and consistent light in a studio environment. It's a lot of energy," he admitted.

Straying further from the podcast's food focus, Cumberbatch acknowledged that celebrities who talk about "climate or excessive use of things" often get "slammed" by the public because, as he said, they're "ferried about in high-class" scenarios.

Cumberbatch isn't wrong about the pushback actors and other celebrities get when they speak openly about climate and sustainability, but he said he endeavors to include a "green handshake" in any agreement when possible, even if only a "gentlemanly" one.

The MCU star cited single-use plastic as something he likes to propose avoiding on set, and he explained how he discussed it in that context.

"Can we — can we not have any single-use plastic? Really, I think we're beyond that. People have water bottles now," he remarked.

