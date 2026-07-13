Washington backers gather 5,692 signatures, putting local rent-software ban on ballot

These systems were associated with roughly $70 in extra monthly rent.

A campaign to stop landlords from using rent-setting software in Bellingham, Washington, has cleared a major hurdle after supporters gathered far more signatures than required, moving a local ban on algorithmic rental price tools one step closer to voters.

What happened?

According to the Bellingham Herald, Community First Whatcom filed 5,692 signatures for Initiative 26-01, comfortably above the 3,167 needed to qualify. Whatcom County Auditor Stacy Henthorn said the office issued a "certificate of sufficiency" on July 2, confirming that the petition met the legal threshold.

Initiative 26-01 would prohibit landlords from relying on paid algorithmic services that process rental-market data and produce recommendations on rents, lease-renewal terms, or occupancy goals for multiple owners. The Herald also reported that the measure would ban certain rental-price agreements between landlords and tenants while establishing a private right of action and whistleblower protections for tenants and employees.

Now the Bellingham City Council must decide what comes next. Deputy City Attorney James Erb told council members they can adopt the initiative outright, send it to voters, or reject it and place an alternative measure on the ballot alongside it. If the council does nothing by July 27, the measure automatically goes on the November general election ballot.

Why does it matter?

For many households, rent is already one of the largest monthly expenses, and opponents of these tools argue that software-driven pricing can intensify that strain by pushing landlords toward raising prices in tandem across a market.

The Herald cited a 2024 White House Council of Economic Advisers report estimating that these systems were associated with roughly $70 in extra monthly rent for affected units and more than $3.8 billion in costs to American renters in 2023.

That kind of added monthly expense can crowd out emergency savings and spending on groceries, transportation, and utilities.

Landlords around the country have also been noted for blocking renters from simple cost-cutting lifestyle changes, including growing food in gardens and hanging clotheslines to dry laundry.

What's being done?

Bellingham is part of a broader push to curb algorithmic rent-setting. As reported by the Herald, cities such as Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Berkeley have taken steps to ban or limit this software, while RealPage is facing lawsuits from both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Washington Attorney General's Office.

Locally, the next step is the City Council meeting, where officials will decide whether to enact the proposal themselves or let residents vote on it.

For renters elsewhere, policy change often starts with understanding lease rules, city ordinances, and how to organize with neighbors. People who want to work with landlords or homeowners associations to update outdated restrictions on things such as clotheslines, gardens, or other eco-friendly home practices can start by working to change bylaws and building support.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.