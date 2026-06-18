Nasal spray sold on Amazon recalled after tests find yeast, and possible fungi or mold

The potential health effects could be serious for some users.

A Food and Drug Administration notice says a Beekeeper's Naturals nasal spray sold on Amazon is being recalled after testing raised concerns about elevated yeast and possible mold or fungal contamination.

Only a small number of bottles were distributed, but the recall warns that the potential health effects could be serious for some users.

What happened?

Beekeeper's Naturals said it is voluntarily pulling one production lot of its Saline Nasal Spray after test results showed microbiological levels above the acceptable limit, WECT News reported.

About 585 units from the affected batch were distributed. The recalled product is lot No. 5950, a 1-ounce spray with an expiration date of February 2028, sold on Amazon between April 2 and April 24 of this year.

The company said it has received four customer reports of adverse reactions that may be tied to the recalled spray, including sinus congestion, irritation, and infection. Beekeeper's Naturals also said the product was made by a third-party manufacturer.

"Due to a clerical error, this lot 5950 was mistakenly shipped to Amazon before testing results became available," read a portion of the recall notice.

No other Beekeeper's Naturals products are part of the recall, according to the company.

Why does it matter?

Because the product is used in the nose, contamination is a particular concern. The notice says people with weakened immune systems or lung disease may face a greater risk if the spray contains yeast, fungi, or mold.

According to the recall, use of the possibly contaminated spray could lead to serious or even life-threatening infections in those higher-risk groups.

What can I do?

Anyone with Beekeeper's Naturals Saline Nasal Spray should check the label before using it again.

Consumers who have the affected spray are being told to stop using it. Beekeeper's Naturals said customers can contact the company or call 888-759-6910 to request a refund.

If you used the recalled spray and experienced symptoms such as sinus irritation, congestion, or signs of infection, it may be worth contacting a health care provider, especially if you have a weakened immune system or lung disease.

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