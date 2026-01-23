Locals take to the streets as officials threaten cuts for to essential services: 'It's going to really harm people'

"[They] are going to have to make difficult decisions."

Four large public transportation operators in the Bay Area of California are in financial trouble and lacking funding to stay in operation.

Residents are hitting the streets with petitions to collect signatures and save public transit across the region.

What's happening?

As KQED reported, the Bay Area transit crisis has been ongoing since the pandemic. Federal and state emergency funding is running out, with projected budget deficits and insufficient funds to support local trains and buses.

The transit operators have been discussing major service cuts and having to eliminate entire lines altogether.

"Unless the state steps in and provides funding, these transit operators are going to have to make difficult decisions, and it's going to really harm people in the Bay Area," said California senator Jesse Arreguín.

Community organizers with the Connect Bay Area campaign are collecting signatures in five counties to qualify for a regional sales tax measure. If passed, there will be a new half-cent sales tax in Alameda, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Contra Costa counties and a one-cent sales tax in San Francisco County.

Officials expect the tax to generate over $1 billion annually to help fund public transit.

Why is the lack of public transit funding significant?

Even with public transit systems fully operational, the Bay Area is already overcrowded and experiencing severe traffic congestion, driven by population growth and aging infrastructure. Without full service, traffic will only continue to get worse, making people's commutes unmanageable.

Many people rely on public transportation in the region because they can't afford a car or don't want the stress or hassle of driving. Meanwhile, others choose to take trains and buses because they reduce strain on the environment and lessen pollution in local communities by emitting fewer toxic tailpipe fumes on busy roadways.

Unfortunately, other cities' public transportation systems are also at risk despite the undeniable evidence that these options help people save money, ease traffic, and improve their quality of life.

What's being done to save and expand public transit?

Local residents in the Bay Area are taking action to save their public transportation systems and live the healthy, sustainable lifestyles they want. Their campaign has already raised almost $3 million to support signature-gathering efforts.

Yet, even if the measure is approved, local transit agencies won't start seeing the money until summer 2027.

Wherever you live, you can advocate for improved public transit options and set an example for others by taking trains and buses whenever you can. You can also launch your own campaign or join existing efforts to expand public transit options, benefiting people's health and the environment.

According to the EPA, transportation is the largest contributor of toxic air pollution in the U.S.

"By eliminating one car and taking public transportation instead of driving, a savings of 30% of carbon dioxide emissions can be realized," one city's transportation authority shared.

