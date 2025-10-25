Company develops innovative solution for major problem with EVs: 'A key concern for customers'

As part of efforts to advance the circular economy, Ayvens, the UK's largest vehicle leasing company, has introduced verified battery health certificates for used electric vehicles.

The new battery health certificates give buyers and dealers verified data on an EV's remaining capacity, boosting confidence, stabilizing resale values, and encouraging reuse. By extending vehicle lifespans and reducing waste, the scheme also supports a more sustainable circular electric vehicle market. Uncertainty over EV battery health has long held back buyers, but Ayvens' new certification service removes that barrier.

Frédéric Van Heems, group remarketing business line director at Ayvens, told AM Online that "Battery performance is a key concern for customers considering the purchase of a used EV."

He continued that with the State of Health certification, the leasing giant will help customers buy used EVs with confidence while supporting the transition to electric transport. Ayvens already supplies SoH certificates in the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Portugal, and the Netherlands. Now, the UK and the remaining European countries will benefit from the service.

When batteries are trusted and vehicles last longer, fewer new electric cars need to be produced, cutting emissions tied to manufacturing. Further, the innovation strengthens the circular economy, keeping valuable materials in use for longer, and reducing the waste and pollution associated with internal combustion engines.

Meanwhile, everyday drivers benefit from fairer pricing and lower lifetime costs. Communities with more electric vehicles will also benefit, as cleaner air has been associated with increased adoption of electric vehicles. Pollution generated from EVs is 66-69% lower in Europe, indicating that EVs make a tremendous difference in reducing air pollution. This brings a cleaner, safer community for all.

Along with Ayven's initiative, the UK is planning to progress towards eliminating the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030. These measures will support EV reuse to become increasingly vital, and business strategies that promote State of Health certification will continue to ramp up resales of sustainable cars.

With EV purchases continuing to rise across Europe, services like this make the shift to electric vehicles even more reliable and appealing for drivers, dealers, and cities.

