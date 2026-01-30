Baseball fan shares video of frustrating sighting on TV broadcast: 'Anyone else annoyed?'

Anyone who has ever attended an MLB game or watched one on television knows that advertising is everywhere in the stadium.

One irritated fan shared a video in the r/baseball subreddit of a recent game they watched to show how distracting the ads are becoming to viewers at home.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

"Anyone else annoyed with the way the green screen ads make the pitcher look like an animation?" the original poster wrote.

"I feel like this happens frequently in baseball nowadays, and it drives me crazy to see the matte key glitching out. It just looks unprofessional and crappy. Not to mention, the .PNG just thrown onto the mound without any finesse or recognition for angle," they continued.

The attached video shows a recording in which the pitcher looks like a glitching avatar in a game, and advertisements for ACE Hardware are not only behind the catcher but also appear as a distracting digital sticker near the pitcher's mound.

Attending a baseball game should be a fun day out, but it can be difficult to enjoy things when faced with such bombardment. There are ads on the programs, along the walkways, and on the food packaging before fans get to their seats. Then there are static ads, rotating ads on screens, and videos lining the field's walls, all of which both those in attendance and viewers at home are subjected to.

In marketing, exposure is key to customer acquisition, and many brands follow the "rule of seven" — that a customer needs to see a brand's marketing seven times before making a purchase — to build familiarity and trust and encourage purchases. But, it is now difficult to experience things without being peppered by ads, which has made Americans frequent overconsumers.

The Redditors were equally frustrated with the ads on the baseball field.

"I'm annoyed with ads in general. Stop. F******. Advertising. To. Me. Every. Chance. You. Can," one Reddit user posted.

"The most infuriating thing about this is that those walls in REAL LIFE already have ads on them; this is just to extract maximum cash by being able to circulate different ads. I don't even mind there being a real ad. But once the ad f**** up the actual view of the gameplay, it's gone too far," another shared.

