Government announces sweeping ban on everyday products: 'This is a visionary and courageous move'

Scientists have long known the adverse health impacts of nicotine on the human body.

To protect its people, especially the younger generation, the government of Bangladesh has banned the production of e-cigarettes and related products, the Daily Sun reports.

The country's National Heart Foundation applauds the decision, echoing the harmful effects of nicotine and the strong benefit that this decision will have on public health.

Dr. Khondaker Abdul Awal Rizvi, President of the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh, said: "By banning production, the government has not only halted a harmful industry but also protected our future generations. This is a visionary and courageous move for the nation."

Nicotine use is accompanied by many negative health impacts. Mainly, it can lead to cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and respiratory issues.

The fine liquid or gas particles from vaping can also have harmful impacts on health. For instance, they can contain cancer-causing elements that enter the lungs when you breathe in the vapor.

"Currently, 35.3% of the Bangladeshi population uses tobacco products, and more than 161,000 people die each year from tobacco-related illnesses," the Bangladesh Post reports.

Vape vapor can have environmental impacts as well. While the concentrations of toxic chemicals can sometimes be lower in vapor than in traditional cigarette smoke, they are present nonetheless. These chemicals pollute the air around a vape user.

Cutting out vaping also reduces electronic waste, as there is no way to properly recycle disposable vapes. When thrown away, the chemicals and heavy metals of the vapes can also leach into the soil, damaging surrounding ecosystems.

Vaping is also a drain on your wallet. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System estimates that, in 2022, the cost to vape with a refillable e-cigarette was $1,512 per year. A study published in 2024 estimates that the average monthly expenditure on e-cigarettes is $82.22, or $986.64 per year.

According to Dr. Sohel Reza Choudhury in the Bangladesh Post, Bangladesh joins 42 other countries, including India and the United States, that have already imposed either an outright or partial ban on e-cigarettes.

Other governments could improve their public health programs by following in their footsteps.

