US families are grabbing back-to-school deals early, as $922 tabs meet higher food, gas costs

"I tend to be a ​consumer who chooses wisely versus just shopping for a lot of things."

Back-to-school shopping is kicking off earlier than usual this year.

To stop school expenses from getting harder to manage, many U.S. families are jumping on school supply sales and deals earlier than they normally would.

What's happening?

Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy all launched back-to-school promotions ahead of their typical schedules, Reuters reported. Now, backpacks, electronics, and other classroom necessities are being purchased earlier in summer.

Instead of waiting for the traditional late-season rush, shoppers are trying to lock in discounts whenever they appear. Could this be impacting spending? PricewaterhouseCoopers estimates that U.S. families will average about $922 in back-to-school purchases this year — roughly 47% more than in 2025.

Why does it matter?

Back-to-school shopping is one of the biggest annual budget moments for many households, Reuters reported, especially when it includes expensive items such as electronics.

Another unusual factor appears to be children's personal preferences, Reuters reported. Kelly Pederson, PwC's global retail leader, told the outlet that 61% of households plan to let their children put their preferred products in online shopping carts after being influenced by social media.

"With the kind of higher gas prices and ​higher food prices, I am definitely more aware of how I am going to spend my money heading toward back-to-school," Julie Kelley, a Vermont mom, told Reuters. "I tend to be a ​consumer who chooses wisely versus just shops for a lot of things."

These near-$1,000 school-shopping bills can create serious pressure on families. Even if households can spread the purchases out over a long period, they are still weighing those expenses against everyday necessities that may cost more than they did a year ago.

What can I do?

There are smart strategies that households can take into account while back-to-school shopping. According to a 2024 Consumer Report analysis, parents should:

• Spread out the shopping — don't just rely on platforms such as Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

• Research all available options and prioritize finding deals and discounts.

• Not feel pressure to get everything on the school supply list before the first day of school.

• Look into whether student discounts are available for certain products and stores.

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