Baby oil sold across the New York tri-state area recalled over cap flaw that can turn deadly

It can cause chemical pneumonia, severe lung damage, and, in the most serious cases, death.

A recall has been issued for a baby oil sold online and in discount stores around the New York tri-state area after regulators identified a packaging defect that could endanger young children.

The action affects about 8,420 bottles of MedPride Baby Oil, and families who have it at home are being urged to address it right away.

What's happening?

Shield Line LLC, based in Branchburg, New Jersey, voluntarily recalled its 8-ounce MedPride Baby Oil after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission determined that the bottle lacked the child-resistant closure required by federal law, according to WBIW.

The June 25 recall covers units sold for about $8 between November 2025 and March 2026. The product was available on Amazon through HL Medical and at medical supply and discount stores across the New York tri-state area, including 1$ Zone and Yong Tai Discount.

The recalled product comes in a clear plastic bottle with a bright pink flip-top cap. Its front label shows the blue "MedPride" logo and "Baby Oil" in pink text, along with the phrases "Helps smooth, soften & moisturize skin" and "Hypoallergenic."

No injuries or incidents have been reported so far. Still, regulators flagged the product because it contains low-viscosity hydrocarbons, also known as petroleum distillates.

Why does it matter?

The main concern is not simply that a child might drink the oil. Because it is very thin, the liquid can be aspirated and wind up in the airway and lungs rather than the stomach.

That can cause chemical pneumonia, severe lung damage, and, in the most serious cases, death.

Ostensibly, the recalled baby oil violates the Poison Prevention Packaging Act due to its accessibility and the lack of child-proof packaging.

What can I do?

If you have this baby oil at home, move it right away to a place where children cannot see or reach it. Even if the bottle appears nearly empty, it is still included in the recall.

To receive a full refund, consumers should throw the product away, take a photo of it in the trash to document disposal, and send that image to Shield Line LLC. The company can be reached at 201-624-2332 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or at recalls@shieldline.com.

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