Activists allege corruption in lawsuits against major avocado suppliers over disturbing industry practices: 'Behind every avocado ... there is a bloodstain'

"If these companies are serious about their public commitment to sustainability, they could easily clean up their supply chains."

by Katherine Hammer
Photo Credit: iStock

Chips, hold the guac: Turns out, many of our avocados may come with a backstory of alleged corruption, chaos, and crime

Surprised? Two major U.S. avocado distributors aren't, argued the nonprofit Organic Consumers Association in a recent series of lawsuits, reported NBC News in a story sourced from Reuters

What's happening?

Mexico, per The New York Times, is the preeminent global and U.S. avocado supplier. With a mounting American obsession with the fruit, however, have come allegations of a concerning level of conflict between its producers. 

"If they only knew … behind every avocado that people in the United States eat, there is a bloodstain, a dead person, a missing person," lamented one Mexican farmer quoted in NBC News

Avocados from Fresh Del Monte and West Pak Avocado (the suppliers OCA named in the lawsuit) can be found in most American grocery and big-box stores. In fact, noted NBC News, some are even presented as "'sustainable' or 'responsibly sourced.'" 

Why is this important?

"At Fresh Del Monte, sustainability isn't just a word," reads the company's website. "It's woven into every fiber of our business." 

A West Pak Avocado Instagram post from July touts produce "grown and distributed safely, fairly, and responsibly." 

Are those declarations authentic — or greenwashing

Climate Rights International feels it's the latter. "West Pak, Fresh Del Monte, and other importers kept shipping from illegally deforested orchards even after being informed of the deforestation in its supply chain," shared the advocacy group, per NBC News

Fierce competition among avocado farmers in Mexico has reportedly led to a considerable disregard of legal and industry standards: building unsanctioned reservoirs, draining water from community resources amid a drought, rampant organized crime and violence among them. 

The avocado industry, said NBC News, "is both a driver of economic growth and the catalyst for an environmental and social crisis" in Mexico. 

Deforestation is a crisis on its own. "Destroying forests alters weather patterns, destroys habitats, and negatively affects rural communities," according to Earth.org. It threatens us all, from disease spread to natural disasters to increasing toxic air pollution

Added Daniel Wilkinson, Climate Rights International senior adviser, as shared by NBC News: "If these companies are serious about their public commitment to sustainability, they could easily clean up their supply chains." 

What can we do about it?

As officials from both the U.S. and Mexico collaborate toward solutions — and organizations push to hold food suppliers and sellers accountable — expect lengthy and costly avocado shortages. 

Sure, they're delicious and nutritious, but so are substitutes like edamame (sub a homemade dip for guacamole), tree nuts (cashew toast could be the new avocado toast), butternut squash purée, Greek yogurt, and hummus. 

Corporate transparency will, hopefully, soon be the norm. Until then, before spending your hard-earned money on something "sustainable," do your own greenwashing investigation

After all, you're putting this food into your body. You deserve the truth before you take a bite.

