Amid corruption claims, recalled California council refuses results again as police enter heated meeting

"Talk about corruption. It starts right there."

Police entered an Avenal, California, city council meeting after officials targeted by a recall once again declined to recognize the vote that would remove them from office.

That June 11 session also opened a new court dispute over whether the recall was legally conducted, according to KMPH Fox 26.

What happened?

The council was meeting for the second time after voters recalled four of its five members, the station noted.

Avenal leaders maintain the recall should not count, arguing that the filing was made with the county instead of the city clerk, Fox 26 reported.

Residents in the room loudly disputed whether the meeting itself was legitimate, and the confrontation soon brought police into the chambers, per the station. One community member accused city leaders of misconduct, saying: "Talk about corruption. It starts right there," according to Fox 26.

Ahead of the session, the recalled officials were served with paperwork tied to an injunction from residents who asked a judge to decide whether the recall was legal, Fox 26 reported.

When the matter came up, three of the four recalled council members voted against accepting the county's results, the station said.

The only official not recalled, Ricardo Verdugo, read a statement before the meeting saying he viewed the recall as valid and believed the other members should step down, per Fox 26.

Why does it matter?

As SFGate detailed, the confrontation relates to a controversial decision by the council to establish a standalone fire department for the town.

The measure would double fire fees, according to The Fresno Bee. Locals don't feel there was proper communication around the decision, per the outlet.

Residents behind the injunction asked a judge to affirm that Kings County has historically administered elections for Avenal, that city leaders initially accepted the county's involvement, and that officials failed to take the proper next steps after the vote, Fox 26 noted.

What are people saying?

For recall leader Dalila Barajas, the court filing is intended to force a final ruling.

"We deserve a clear judicial answer," she told Fox 26. "... The voters came out. People spoke. The community has spoken. There's a recall."

City leaders, however, have continued to push back.

"The county keeps trying to find different ways to usurp the city's authority, but that's not going to fly," Avenal City Manager Antony Lopez said.

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