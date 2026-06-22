Carmakers under-report emissions, and slow EV plans leave them facing a Big Oil problem

Carbon Tracker found an average discrepancy of 33% between reported and real-world pollution from vehicles.

Major automakers could be nearing the same kind of financial squeeze and image problem that have dogged big oil for years.

A Reddit post highlighted analysis from climate think tank Carbon Tracker saying some automakers may be minimizing the full scope of their pollution while making sluggish progress on electric vehicles.

What's happening?

As the market continues to shift toward EVs, car companies whose climate-friendly image outpaces their actual pollution record and product strategy may face mounting scrutiny.

Carbon Tracker argues that patchy pollution disclosures and unconvincing transition planning can leave automakers facing the same transition and stranded-asset dangers seen in the non-renewable sector. Businesses that stay heavily invested in older models risk being stuck with assets that lose value as regulation, technology, and buyer preferences change.

Carbon Tracker examined 17 of the world's largest Original Equipment Manufacturers, which account for 80% of passenger vehicle sales, and found an average discrepancy of 33% between reported and real-world pollution from vehicles.

Using a methodology that reflects real-world vehicle usage, Carbon Tracker found that several automakers have carbon intensities higher than those of major oil and gas companies.

"Scandalous stuff, but appears that it's widely accepted at the same time," the Reddit user who shared the report wrote. "Are we ever going to be able to tackle this stuff?"

Why does it matter?

When companies underreport their environmental impact or gloss over slow EV progress, the consequences do not stop with investors. They can also affect drivers, workers, and families who rely on honest information to make major purchasing and financial decisions.

If automakers overstate their climate progress, consumers may believe they are supporting cleaner transportation when they are actually backing business as usual. That can also slow efforts to cut pollution, especially if companies continue to prioritize high-pollution vehicles rather than move more quickly toward cleaner options.

"Automakers are the gatekeepers of future oil consumption," said Ben Scott, Head of Energy Demand at Carbon Tracker and co-author of the report. "Passenger vehicles are the largest source (27%) of global oil demand and every ICE or hybrid vehicle sold today locks in 10-20 years of additional consumption."

What's being done?

Public scrutiny is one part of the response. Reports like Carbon Tracker's are intended to pressure companies to disclose more honestly and explain whether their spending and vehicle lineups actually align with their climate commitments.

If investors and regulators push for fuller environmental impact and pollution reporting and more believable transition plans, vague pledges become harder for automakers to rely on.

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