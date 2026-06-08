South Korea arrests 5 after fake influencer allegedly pumped meme coin before $600,000 rug-pull

Because decentralized exchanges do not have a central gatekeeper approving listings, they can become a venue for highly speculative — and sometimes fraudulent — tokens.

South Korean prosecutors say five people have been arrested and indicted in what authorities describe as the nation's first criminal prosecution over a cryptocurrency scam.

According to a report from Bitcoin.com, prosecutors say the group carried out what is known as a "rug pull" — a scheme in which insiders promote a crypto project, attract investor money, and then suddenly withdraw funds or abandon the project, leaving investors with worthless assets. Investigators allege the group used a fabricated influencer persona to hype a meme coin before cashing out.

What happened?

At the center of the case is CATFI, a meme token that debuted on a decentralized exchange without a central authority. Because decentralized exchanges do not have a central gatekeeper approving listings, they can become a venue for highly speculative — and sometimes fraudulent — tokens.

According to prosecutors, the alleged scheme began with a group accumulating CATFI before promoting it through an influencer persona known as "Eth Father." Authorities say that the account was actually controlled by the suspected ringleader, identified by the surname Park.

Authorities say the persona presented CATFI as a promising project with what appeared to be genuine community support. After retail investors bought in and the token's price climbed, prosecutors allege the group cashed out of their holdings, causing a sharp drop in price for remaining investors.

Prosecutors estimate that 256 investors suffered combined losses of 900 million won (about $600,000). They say the organizers kept around 400 million won (roughly $260,000) in allegedly illegal profits.

The case fits into a broader crackdown in South Korea, where regulators have been tightening oversight of digital assets with measures such as faster reconciliations, automated kill switches, and tougher reserve rules for stablecoins, the report noted.

With South Korea already increasing its oversight of digital assets, the case is being viewed as an early sign that meme-coin manipulation could face far more serious consequences in the future.

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