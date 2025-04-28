Major automaker makes ground-breaking changes at production plant: 'We're setting new standards'

German auto manufacturer Audi is making some big changes that will be good for the company, good for consumers, and good for the environment. According to a news release, Audi is working with Broadcom to revamp how its Böllinger Höfe plant, where the electric Audi e-tron GT is assembled, operates.

At the plant, Audi recently went live with its Edge Cloud 4 Production automation, which uses a virtual programmable logic controller. To put that in plain English, it basically allows the plant to be controlled virtually rather than with physical hardware.

The system bridges the gap between information technology and operational technology. It can install software and make operating system updates as well as deal with issues more quickly so the operation can run smoothly. The system controls what happens on the factory floor, replacing industrial personal computers that are responsible for controlling thousands of worker stations throughout the factory.

By replacing the industrial PCs, the factory will generate less heat and use less power, which means less carbon pollution that contributes to the overheating of the planet.

No longer using industrial PCs also means less electronic waste. E-waste not only contains plastics that will live in landfills for hundreds of years, but oftentimes it also contains toxic materials that can find their way into the surrounding environment and pose a threat to humans. According to the 2024 Global E-Waste Monitor, roughly 68 million tons of e-waste was generated in 2022, and that figure is only expected to rise.

"Through our work together, we're setting new standards for precision, customization, and environmental sustainability," Sven Müller, project leader for EC4P, said.

The change will make the manufacturing process more efficient, cost-effective, secure, and less impactful on the environment. Audi is looking to use the same technology in other factories in the near future.

