Atlanta launches second wave of lucrative e-bike incentives after thousands of residents apply: 'Replace those car trips with the e-bike'

The city of Atlanta recently offered a rebate program for residents who wanted to buy e-bikes, Georgia Public Broadcasting reported. The program was a huge success, and now it is being repeated for a second year.

In an earlier article, GPB broke down the purpose of the program as explained by Bennett Foster, who works on mobility services for the Atlanta Regional Commission.

"Half of all trips that we take in the region are less than 3 miles," Foster said. "The purpose of these e-bikes was to gobble up those short trips and essentially replace those car trips with the e-bike, and that's exactly what it's doing."

When you travel or especially commute with an e-bike, you can save an incredible amount of money as well as improve your health with the additional exercise.

Not only that, but you are also reducing your impact on the environment, since e-bikes don't produce tailpipe pollution.

In 2024, Atlanta issued 734 rebates to allow residents to change to e-bikes and receive all of these benefits.

"We saw a reduction of about 40% less driving in a given week," said Jeremiah Jones of Propel ATL, per GPB. "74% of all people who received rebates rode their bikes about two, at least two times a week."

This year, the city has approved $1 million in financing to renew the project.

