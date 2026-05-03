'It's enough to kill': Artificial turf fields leach deadly chemicals to marine life when it rains

"If we're having fields go in without any type of treatment system, that's where the concern starts to arise."

A study has spotlighted a troubling link between crumb rubber on athletic fields and salmon health.

The researchers from the University of British Columbia found that the popular artificial turf leaches harmful substances, such as the chemical 6PPD-quinone, zinc, copper, and microplastics, "at higher levels than alternative infill materials."

The pollution sheds from the fields throughout their lifetimes, with deadly consequences for salmon, per the study published in a Royal Society of Chemistry journal.

"With fields typically lasting a decade or more, they can become long-term sources of tire-derived pollution entering stormwater pipes, and ultimately fish-bearing waterways," UBC chemical engineering doctoral student Katie Moloney told CBC.

Artificial fields have been around since the 1960s. AstroTurf is a popularized version that has been used since then. Research from The Philadelphia Inquirer pointed to a possible link between artificial turf and brain cancer in Major League Baseball players.

As Moloney observed, the average turf field that uses crumb rubber as filling between faux grass blades contains more than 137 tons of rubber. According to the University of British Columbia study, there are more than 19,000 such fields in the United States.

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Ground rubber was vetted through human safety testing, passing California studies conducted to clear cancer risk fears for athletes and spectators. The Canadian analysis focused on contaminants after they leach off the playing surface.

The researchers tested samples from 12 Metro Vancouver fields that had been installed for between one and 14 years. Stormwater from drainage systems from three fields was also collected. The findings showed that fields continuously release pollutants.

Moloney told CBC that even a small amount of toxins can kill salmon and certain other species.

"The comparison I make is, it's like a drop of water in an Olympic pool," the expert told CBC. "You can have very low concentrations … and it's enough to kill."

The fields are often installed as a low-maintenance, cost-saving alternative to natural grass, and they continue to grow in popularity. Planners from various towns interviewed by CBC said they intend to implement runoff mitigation and other precautions for future artificial installations.

Staying informed about policies in your town can help you decide how these types of fields could impact nearby waterways. The right insight can help you advocate for protections when they are needed.

"If we're having fields go in without any type of treatment system, that's where the concern starts to arise," Moloney added.

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