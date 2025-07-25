Officials take bold action to prevent chemical contamination in food chain: 'It is essential'

"This initiative is a reflection of political will, responsibility, and a vision for the future."

In an effort to better protect public health and the environment, Armenia has taken its first steps in regulating the use of chemicals across many vital industries.

While collaborating with the Stockholm Environment Institute and the American University of Armenia's Acopian Center for the Environment, the Armenian government has inched closer to drafting the country's first-ever Law on Chemical Substances.

The Ministry of Environment of Armenia will look to properly align with European Union standards on the use of chemical substances. This will work to better manage risks, promote safe use, and ensure a higher level of protection for human health and the environment. As noted by SEI, the legislative effort will also attempt to fulfill obligations under the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Enacted in March 2021, the agreement sought to enhance relations between the EU and Armenia by addressing several areas of concern, including public safety and environmental protections. Although the Law on Chemical Substances may still be a ways away from completion, it marks the country's desire to promote innovation and sustainability.

"We are honored to support Armenia in this ambitious endeavor," said Cristina Coloman, green agenda project lead at SEI. "Our international and national experts will work hand-in-hand with Armenian institutions to draft effective, context-specific legislation that meets European best practices while supporting local needs and realities."

The use of chemicals has long been known to be a significant contributor to the pollution of soil, water, and air. This can also impact biodiversity and severely harm the overall food chain. Excessive use of chemicals, particularly in agriculture, can cause widespread contamination and disrupt ecosystems and habitats.

Liana Papakhchyan, head of the hazardous substances and waste policy department at Armenia's Ministry of Environment, acknowledged the harmful impacts that chemicals can have on human health as well as the environment.

"Therefore, it is essential to establish a clear, comprehensive, and legally grounded system for the management of these substances," Papakhchyan said.

"This initiative is a reflection of political will, responsibility, and a vision for the future," added Papakhchyan. "It stands as yet another testament to Armenia's commitment to becoming a safer, more stable country that adheres to international standards."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







