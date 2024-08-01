State officials raise concerns after rumored budget cuts would slash millions from major programs: 'They're missing the point'

There are 75 local conservation districts in Arkansas, with each responsible for ensuring soil and water conservation for the state's residents.

However, doing so is a lot harder when you don't have the necessary funding, and officials are concerned that budget cuts will reduce their ability to protect natural resources.

What's happening?

According to the Arkansas Advocate, state conservationists are increasingly worried that high-ranking leaders will slash funding for protection initiatives if they are deemed low value when it comes to deciding where to make budget cuts.

In a state that heavily relies on agriculture, a lack of available money for conservation could be devastating, even if allocating funds elsewhere is done with the best intentions.

"From their perspective, they're saying, 'I'm taking care of my agency; I'm taking care of my folks,'" Debbie Moreland, program coordinator for the Arkansas Association of Conservation Districts, told the Advocate. "That's just the reality of it, but I think they're missing the point that we're a predominantly agricultural state … and these conservation practices make a huge difference."

With the 2025-27 biennial budget upcoming, Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has called on department directors to "identify savings." Although insufficient funding wouldn't shut down the conservation districts — since they were established by federal law — their functionality would be almost destroyed without adequate financial support.

Why are budget cuts for conservation districts concerning?

Over $1 million goes toward water quality projects annually, according to the Advocate. While this is undoubtedly important, that doesn't leave a lot left to go to other conservation efforts. Indeed, the Advocate noted around $12,000 will remain for each conservation district in the 2025 fiscal year.

For departments that handle flood-plain management, come up with soil and water management plans, and handle improvement works on dams, levees, ditches, and pumping stations, that's not a lot to work with.

With rising global temperatures leading to increased risk and intensity of extreme weather conditions — such as droughts and flooding — effective soil and water management is essential to support natural ecosystems and make agricultural land more fertile when facing these challenges.

What can be done to protect conservation districts?

Contacting your local representatives to make your voice heard about crucial local issues can put pressure on lawmakers and officials to enact meaningful change. That includes ensuring conservation districts are appropriately funded and calling for more renewable energy projects in your area.

