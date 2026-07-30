Arizona utilities shattered power-demand records in 117-degree heat, and the grid held

Cooling becomes far more than a matter of comfort — it becomes a health necessity.

Arizona's brutal summer heat pushed two of the state's biggest electric utilities — Arizona Public Service and Salt River Project — into uncharted territory.

On a 117-degree day, both companies said the grid continued operating reliably even as electricity use climbed to record levels.

What happened?

Friday's late-afternoon heat drove both APS and SRP to new demand peaks, ABC15 reported. The records were set during the 5-6 p.m. hour as homes and businesses across the state increased their cooling use.

To show the scale of the spike, APS said 1 megawatt is roughly enough to serve 160 homes in Arizona. Its demand reached 9,053 megawatts, surpassing the previous high of 8,648 megawatts set Aug. 7.

SRP's peak came in slightly higher at 9,072 megawatts, above the 8,542-megawatt record it also set in August. Even during one of the hottest stretches of the summer, both utilities said their systems remained reliable.

Why does it matter?

The records show how much extreme heat can strain household budgets and energy infrastructure. When temperatures climb into the triple digits, cooling becomes far more than a matter of comfort — it becomes a health necessity, especially for older adults, children, and people with medical conditions.

Staying cool can send electricity bills sharply higher. In the Grand Canyon State, where prolonged heat waves are common, even a few extra hours of heavy air conditioner use can add up over the course of a month.

Outages during 117-degree weather can become dangerous immediately. Reliable electricity keeps residents safe, supports businesses, and reduces the risk of life-threatening indoor heat exposure during peak demand periods.

What can I do?

During Arizona's hottest months, even small efficiency steps can help lower cooling costs. APS said customers can review whether they are on the most affordable rate plan for their usage with the utility's Monthly Plan Comparison tool or at aps.com/compare, and Budget Billing may help smooth out seasonal swings.

For customers on APS weekday plans with a 4-7 p.m. peak window, the utility recommends pre-cooling the home before that period. Lowering the thermostat and then raising it during peak hours can reduce cooling costs when electricity is most expensive.

Closing curtains and blinds during the day can limit indoor heat gain, especially in homes with old windows. APS also said that raising the thermostat by 1 degree can cut cooling energy costs by 2-3%.

Fans can offer additional relief. Customers may also be able to earn bill credits by joining APS Cool Rewards, which rewards conservation during peak periods, and APS said ceiling fans should run counterclockwise to create a cooling effect and be turned off when no one is in the room.

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