Apple adds to Coca-Cola AI commercial controversy with latest video: 'This is potentially the biggest middle finger'

Apple has created its new Apple TV+ streaming service introduction using entirely practical effects and in-camera techniques, drawing a sharp contrast with Coca-Cola's decision to produce its 2025 Christmas advertisement using artificial intelligence, according to Unilad Tech.

What's happening?

The tech company released behind-the-scenes footage showing how its creative team built and filmed the Apple TV+ logo sequence by hand rather than generating it digitally. The approach involves physical materials, practical lighting, and traditional cinematography.

This reveal arrived just days after Coca-Cola announced its holiday commercial was created with AI for the second consecutive year.

I don't like either company, but this is potentially the biggest middle finger Coca Cola could possibly receive for generating AI ads. https://t.co/w7Aq1ZX2hZ — Reid Southen (@Rahll) November 6, 2025

"I don't like either company, but this is potentially the biggest middle finger Coca Cola could possibly receive for generating AI ads," X user Reid Southen (@Rahll) noted.

A Coca-Cola representative defended the decision, stating that technological advancement is inevitable, while social media users noted the timing.

Why is AI-generated advertising concerning?

Adopting AI-generated content instead of traditional production removes jobs across the entertainment industry, affecting cinematographers, directors, editors, set designers, costume specialists, and many other professionals.

Beyond its impact on creative workers, AI's environmental footprint includes dirty gas pollution from computing, energy and water consumption, mineral extraction, pollution, and electronic waste.

Data centers consumed 4.4% of U.S. electricity in 2023. AI-related infrastructure may soon consume six times more water than Denmark, creating additional strain on resources.

In 2024, Apple faced backlash for an advertisement that showed creative tools being compressed into an iPad Pro. The company's shift to handmade production techniques suggests it's responding to that criticism. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola has moved toward automation.

What can I do to support human creativity in advertising?

Support businesses that prioritize human creativity in their marketing and content production.

Research which companies use AI-generated advertisements and consider whether their approach aligns with your values when you make purchasing decisions.

Contact companies through customer service channels to express a preference for creative professionals over AI generation. Follow and engage with working artists, filmmakers, photographers, and other creative professionals on social media platforms.

When companies observe strong audience engagement with human-created content, they receive market signals that may influence future production choices.

