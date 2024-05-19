Apple touts record-breaking success after convincing manufacturing partners to make a clean change: 'More hard work is ahead'

"These ambitious targets are already translating into cleaner air and a healthier planet for all of us."

Imagine a world where your iPhone doesn't just keep you connected but also helps protect the planet. Sounds pretty amazing, right? Well, Apple is making strides to turn that vision into reality.

Apple recently announced it has slashed its carbon pollution by a whopping 55% since 2015. How did they pull off this eco-friendly feat? By convincing a majority of their manufacturing partners to power their Apple-related production with 100% renewable energy, according to GreenBiz.

This commitment from 320 Apple suppliers, representing nearly all of the company's direct manufacturing costs, avoided over 18.5 million metric tons (over 20 million tons) of toxic planet-warming pollution in 2023. That's like taking 4 million gas-guzzling cars off the road.

Apple isn't stopping there, either. It's aiming to cut pollution by 75%, compared to 2015 levels, across both its own operations and its partners' by 2030, GreenBiz reported. And for any remaining pollution they can't eliminate? Apple plans to complement that by using cutting-edge carbon removal techniques.

The goal is to produce 90% less pollution by 2050 compared to 2015 levels.

These ambitious targets are already translating into cleaner air and a healthier planet for all of us. Apple's renewable energy projects in China alone will generate enough clean electricity for 2.5 million people, per GreenBiz. Their eco-investments are supporting things like habitat restoration, which is expected to pull 1 million metric tons (1.1 million tons) of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere each year.

Apple's efforts are important, as the environmental damage caused by electronics shows no signs of slowing down. Manufacturing electronic devices requires the extraction of raw materials such as rare earth metals, which leads to environmental degradation and pollution. That extraction is expected to grow 60% by 2060, as the Guardian reported.

Thankfully, through responsible leadership like Apple's, electronics manufacturing can contribute to environmental solutions. For example, smart home systems certified by Energy Star help optimize energy consumption.

As consumers, seeing a tech leader like Apple put its money where its mouth is on climate solutions is inspiring and spurs us to support eco-friendly initiatives. It shows that the products we rely on every day can be produced more sustainably without sacrificing quality or driving up costs.

"The proof of Apple's commitment to climate action is in our progress: We've slashed emissions by more than half, all while serving more users than ever before," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, in a statement. "More hard work is ahead of us, and we're focused on harnessing the power of innovation and collaboration to maximize our impact."

