They skipped luxury spending, then some loved ones decided they were just 'cheap'

"Frugal has overlaps, but it's not exactly the same thing as anticonsumption."

In a Reddit thread, people trying to buy less and reuse more described how their anticonsumption habits were often mistaken for cheapness — a misunderstanding that reflects how care and appreciation are often measured by money spent.

What's happening?

The thread, posted in the r/Anticonsumption forum, focused on a familiar problem: People's reading anticonsumption habits as stinginess.

"I enjoy giving thoughtful gifts, but I don't believe an expensive purchase automatically means more than cooking for someone, helping them with something, planning a simple day together, or genuinely being present," the original poster wrote.

Across the replies, people described relationships wherein money seemed to be treated as proof of affection, whether the disagreement was about presents, clothes, or holiday decorations.

Examples ranged from tension over keeping and reusing seasonal decor to a mother calling her child stingy for not wanting more clothes. Another commenter noted that anticonsumption is not the same as always choosing the cheapest option.

"I feel like, if anything, I spend more on the things that I do buy because I don't buy cheap junk that breaks immediately," they wrote.

Why does it matter?

At the heart of the conversation was a broader social pressure: the idea that care or appreciation must be shown through spending.

That mindset can push people toward impulse purchases and clutter in an effort to meet others' expectations.

For some people, being more intentional with money looks like reusing decorations, giving secondhand gifts, or skipping unnecessary luxury purchases.

Waste came up as part of the discussion too. One commenter was surprised by the idea of tossing decorations every year, while another said some people do it because it feels easier to "just throw it away and then buy new."

What can I do?

Discussing budgets, clutter, or a preference for experiences over material items before gift-giving occasions can help prevent misunderstandings from turning into resentment.

It can also help to spell out alternatives in advance, whether that means a homemade meal, a day out together, or an agreement to exchange secondhand or handmade presents.

As one commenter put it, "Frugal has overlaps, but it's not exactly the same thing as anticonsumption."

Choosing fewer, better-made items can still align with a low-consumption lifestyle. "Good quality stuff lasts longer," another user summarized.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.