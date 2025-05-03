American Airlines partners with innovative firm to transform its operations: 'Ideal for cargo that is being distributed around the world'

A major airline has significantly reduced its plastic waste, keeping millions of plastic bottles out of landfills. American Airlines Cargo has nearly doubled its plastic waste reduction through an ongoing partnership with BioNatur Plastics, reported Aviation Business News.

The cargo airline eliminated 274,000 pounds of traditional plastic in 2024 alone, equivalent to removing 12.6 million plastic water bottles from waste streams. This represents a nearly 100% increase since the partnership began in 2022, when American Airlines Cargo initially cut plastic waste by 6.4 million bottle equivalents annually.

BioNatur produces biodegradable and fully recyclable plastic products that perform just like traditional plastics. These materials break down in landfills within eight to 12 years without creating harmful microplastics.

You see the benefits of this partnership every time you ship items through American Airlines Cargo's network. The sustainable materials are used across U.S. hubs, Latin America, and other domestic locations, with plans for further expansion.

The airline has incorporated these eco-friendly alternatives into key cargo operations, including pallet covers, sheeting, and stretch wrap for unit load devices. The switch helps maintain shipping quality while reducing long-term environmental impact.

This sustainability initiative shows how companies can make meaningful environmental progress without sacrificing performance. The rapid increase in plastic reduction over just three years demonstrates that new practices can create positive change in a short time.

"We have a strong and successful partnership with BioNatur Plastics, and I'm pleased to see how much our efforts to migrate more of our operations plastic use to their biodegradable products is helping us reduce our long-term waste and overall footprint," said Greg Schwendinger, president of American Airlines Cargo.

President of BioNatur Chris Paladino added, "American Airlines Cargo continues to be a leader in sustainability and we are proud to have supported the cargo team as they more than doubled their impact in 2024."

"BioNatur's biodegradable and recyclable plastics are ideal for cargo that is being distributed around the world," Paladino said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.