Class-action suit targets Amazon's 'sustainable' seafood labels as greenwashing

Shoppers can end up paying premium prices for products they believe are better for the planet.

Amazon and several well-known seafood brands are the focus of a new class-action complaint alleging that environmental marketing around certain fish products may have painted a greener picture than the facts support.

What happened?

According to SeafoodSource, the lawsuit was filed July 31 in federal court for Western Washington and accuses Amazon, along with several seafood brands, of using misleading sustainability marketing on their products.

SeafoodSource reported that the complaint covers products sold under Fishwife, Chicken of the Sea, Starkist, Bumble Bee, and 365 by Whole Foods Market. The lawsuit alleges those items combined environmental-responsibility messaging with certification from the Marine Stewardship Council, or MSC.

The plaintiffs' main argument is that the companies "misleadingly use sustainability claims." In their view, the marketing and branding may have led consumers to see the products as having a better environmental profile than the products actually justified.

Because the case is being brought as a class action, it extends beyond a single purchase. It seeks to represent a broader group of consumers who may have relied on those claims when deciding what to buy.

Why does it matter?

When people shop for seafood, they often have limited information to work with. Many consumers rely on labels such as "sustainable" to make quick choices that align with their budgets, values, and health goals.

Misleading claims can also undermine businesses and fisheries making legitimate efforts to reduce harm to marine ecosystems. If vague sustainability messaging becomes widespread, it becomes harder for responsible operators to distinguish themselves.

The lawsuit also underscores how complex seafood supply chains can be. Fish may be caught, processed, packaged, and sold through multiple companies and countries, making accurate labeling especially important for anyone trying to shop responsibly.

What's being done?

For now, the lawsuit itself is the main development. If the claims move forward, the case could pressure Amazon and seafood brands to be more precise in how they describe products, clarify what certifications actually mean, and avoid marketing language that overstates environmental benefits.

Cases like this can also push regulators, retailers, and certification programs to take a closer look at how sustainability claims appear on packaging and online product pages. Clearer standards would make it easier for consumers to compare products without having to decode vague buzzwords.

A case like this will not settle the seafood industry's sustainability debate overnight. It centers on a practice many shoppers worry about: using terms such as "sustainable" and "greenwashing" to influence purchases when trust — and money — are on the line.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.