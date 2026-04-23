Amazon 'strong-armed' rivals to raise prices, lawsuit claims

"Amazon coerces merchants into agreements that keep prices artificially high, knowing full well that they can't afford to say no."

Amazon is facing legal scrutiny after California's Attorney General alleged that the tech giant "strong-armed" competitors into raising their prices.

As part of a 2022 anti-trust lawsuit against Amazon, unredacted documents were unsealed on April 20, showing correspondence between the massive e-tailer and other companies.

In one example of the communications, Amazon employees sent links of product listings to Hanes, showing that its product prices at Walmart and Target were lower than on Amazon.com.

According to CNBC, Hanes later confirmed that it requested both Walmart and Target to increase prices for those products.

Another exchange showed that Amazon suppressed listings for Allergan's eye drops after finding instances of the product being cheaper at Walmart.

The maker of the eye drops then alerted Amazon that it had succeeded in getting Walmart to increase its prices, which ultimately led to Amazon re-adding the listing to the site.

As CNBC shared, California's Attorney General Rob Bonta told reporters that Amazon "strong-armed vendors into raising prices elsewhere or pulling products from competing retailers altogether" to ensure greater profits.

Bonta explained this phenomenon in a 2022 press release.

"For years, California consumers have paid more for their online purchases because of Amazon's anticompetitive contracting practices," he said. "Amazon coerces merchants into agreements that keep prices artificially high, knowing full well that they can't afford to say no."

Bonta went on to explain that "merchants must agree not to offer lower prices elsewhere — including competing sites like Walmart, Target, eBay, and in some cases, even on their own websites. … Merchants that do not comply face sanctions such as less prominent listings and even the possibility of termination or suspension of their ability to sell on Amazon."

The 2022 antitrust lawsuit is one of many complaints against Amazon's pricing mechanisms. The FTC, as well as more than a dozen states, sued Amazon in 2023 over its alleged monopoly power resulting in artificially high prices.

As Amazon controls up to half of the American e-commerce market, it has immense power to control other vendors. But this power should not be used at the expense of Americans' pocketbooks to increase profit margins.

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