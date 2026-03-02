  • Business Business

Amazon shopper infuriated after opening package containing one product: 'This was so ridiculous'

Unfortunately, this wasn't an isolated incident.

by Mandy Carr
One Redditor received a large box from Amazon and was surprised by how much packaging waste was inside when they opened it.

Photo Credit: iStock

Have you ever received a big package and then thought, "What did I order?" Especially when you most recently bought something small. One Redditor greeted by a large box from Amazon was surprised when they opened it. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

They posted a series of images on r/Anticonsumption, the first of the box, the second of plastic air pillows, and the third of the furniture cover they ordered. 

"This was so ridiculous! Really, Amazon?" the OP said.

Not only was it a waste of space, but it was a waste of resources to put a small item in such a large box. Maybe more boxes could have been put in the same truck if this single item didn't take up so much space. That would mean fewer trips for deliveries and, therefore, less pollution produced. 

Unfortunately, this wasn't an isolated incident. Other users have also complained about 

excessive packaging. One bought four packs of Kool-Aid, and they came in a big box with lots of those air pillows. 

While you can easily recycle cardboard, plastic is harder to recycle. You may have local drop-off options for plastic, but it takes legwork. According to Air Sea Containers, this type of plastic packaging can't be recycled curbside. However, the American Chemistry Council has a Plastic Film Recycling Drop-Off Directory. Of course, this means using your own time to research and recycle, which isn't possible for everyone. And it doesn't mean you'll have a location nearby. 

While Amazon has talked big about its environmentally friendly goals, it's also broken promises. In 2019, it announced Shipment Zero, wherein half its shipments would be carbon-neutral. Fast-forward to 2023, and the initiative was abandoned. 

Many commenters urged and demanded the OP to stop shopping with Amazon, while other users offered positive feedback. 

"You could find a way to repurpose it as some sort of art project, or, if you have cats, turn it into a lil play place for them," one said.

Another person wrote, "Run your box through a paper shredder and toss it in your compost bin."

