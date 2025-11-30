Amazon makes major upgrade to its delivery service: 'Benefits for our customers'

Amazon is making progress in its pledge to have 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030, with a new fleet of 50 EVs operating in the Greater Vancouver area of Canada, Canadian Occupational Safety reported.

These are Amazon's first electric delivery vehicles in Canada. They were custom-made by Rivian, blending eco-friendly electric operation with safety and comfort features designed to produce the best experience for delivery drivers.

"This is our first major initiative targeting the decarbonization of our local delivery fleet," said Eva Lorenz, vice president and country manager for Amazon Canada, per Canadian Occupational Safety. "We know that investing in solutions that reduce our impact on the environment also has benefits for our customers, employees and business partners."

Switching to electric is the smart choice, and it is becoming more viable for large companies every day. EVs are cheaper to fuel than traditional gas-powered cars, and because they are good for the environment and avoid creating heat-trapping air pollution that overheats our planet, they also help improve a company's image. Many consumers want to support eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands.

Meanwhile, the vehicles are quieter, reducing the amount of noise pollution they produce; the lack of tailpipe pollution makes them healthier for drivers and for the neighborhoods they drive through; and as more EVs hit the road worldwide, charging stations also become more common, making it easier and easier to charge up on the go.

Currently, Amazon has 35,000 EVs making its deliveries worldwide, performing last-mile deliveries for more than 1.5 billion packages. That has a huge impact on the neighborhoods where these items are delivered.

"This initiative reflects Amazon's broader mission to build a transportation network that works for our customers, our communities, and our planet," said Jasmin Begagic, director of Amazon Logistics Canada, per Canadian Occupational Safety.

