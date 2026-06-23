Amazon signs Germany's biggest corporate renewable power deal, backing Baltic Sea wind farm

More domestic wind generation can also strengthen energy security and support grid stability.

A new Amazon clean-power contract is expected to become the largest renewable energy agreement ever signed by a single company in Germany.

What happened?

Through a long-term power purchase agreement, Amazon has agreed to buy 600 megawatts of output from the offshore wind developer Skyborn Renewables' planned Gennaker project in German waters of the Baltic Sea, according to Offshore Engineer.

At full buildout, Gennaker is expected to reach as much as 976.5 megawatts, meaning Amazon's contract accounts for about three-fifths of the project.

The wind farm is projected to produce enough electricity each year to fully meet the needs of more than 1 million households across Germany.

Developers plan to place 63 of their 15-megawatt turbines roughly 9 miles north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. With construction permits secured by December of last year, Skyborn plans to begin construction this summer and bring the project into operation by the end of 2028.

Amazon said the agreement is its largest renewable energy purchase and lifts its carbon-free portfolio there to 12 projects totaling more than 1.3 gigawatts.

Why does it matter?

Germany is aiming to have 30 gigawatts of installed offshore wind by the end of the decade, and Gennaker would represent a significant share of that goal.

Large power purchase agreements like this can do more than help a single company reduce the pollution tied to its electricity use.

More domestic wind generation can also strengthen energy security and support grid stability. The move will also give developers the financial certainty needed to move major clean energy projects from the planning stage into construction, helping bring more pollution-free electricity onto the grid faster.

Expanding renewable energy can also reduce dependence on fossil fuels, which are linked to planet-warming pollution and often volatile energy prices.

When completed, it would be the biggest offshore wind farm in Germany's Baltic Sea, helping expand clean electricity supplies for homes, businesses, and industry alike.

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