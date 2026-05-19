Amazon's new delivery bikes could mean fewer vans clogging city streets

Amazon is partnering with the Washington, D.C., Department of Transportation to roll out battery-powered cargo bikes as part of its MicroFreight DC initiative.

According to Electrek, the District Department of Transportation has started a 10-month pilot to shift some neighborhood deliveries from standard vans to electric cargo bikes. The pilot program will deploy 15 electric cargo bikes with four wheels and enclosed seating to ensure smooth last-mile deliveries even in poor weather.

Sharon Kershbaum, the Director of DDOT, told Electrek: "By using e-cargo bikes to deliver packages, the District demonstrates a commitment to reducing traffic and piloting innovative delivery solutions."

The new bikes won't be able to travel faster than 15 miles per hour and will be barred from traveling on city sidewalks. These fleet additions are aimed at making a real difference in deliveries, as the last-mile stretches are usually the most traffic-intensive parts of the shipping process.

Instead of sending large delivery vans through crowded streets, packages can go to a smaller local hub for compact electric vehicles to handle the final drop-offs.

For residents in dense neighborhoods, that could mean fewer delivery vans clogging streets, less double-parking, less noise, and cleaner air. For customers waiting on orders, it could also help improve delivery efficiency in places where constant stopping and limited curb space tend to slow traditional vehicles.

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There are environmental benefits, too. Replacing some gas-powered or larger delivery-vehicle trips with electric cargo bikes can reduce heat-trapping pollution, especially in neighborhoods with heavy delivery activity each day. And because the vehicles are smaller and quieter, they can help make city streets feel less hectic.

Other logistics companies are also experimenting with electric delivery bike projects. DHL, UPS, and FedEx have all tested cargo-bike projects in cities where congestion and tight loading space make full-size vans a poor fit.

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