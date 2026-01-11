  • Business Business

Billionaire calls out concerning trend among fellow wealthy people: 'You should go and put up an industry'

"We can create jobs."

by Drew Jones
Nigerian business leader Aliko Dangote recently blasted his fellow billionaires for prioritizing luxury goods over community investments.

Photo Credit: iStock

A billionaire is calling out fellow members of the ultra-wealthy class for spending money on luxury items instead of investing in people, jobs, and long-term economic growth. 

Aliko Dangote recently expressed frustration with elites who prioritize private jets and high-end cars over projects that could strengthen communities and reduce environmental harm.

The Nigerian is the founder of the Dangote Group, the largest business conglomerate in West Africa and the largest private employer in the country. He has also set up the largest foundation in Africa with a mission of "lifting the most vulnerable people out of poverty through economic empowerment," according to ONE.

According to Bloomberg, Dangote pledged $688 million last month to support education in Nigeria over the next decade, with a focus on STEM.

Nigeria has a long history of wealth inequality, and Dangote argued that his fellow billionaires have an obligation to fulfill their civic responsibility through taxes and other philanthropic efforts.

"If you have money for Rolls-Royce, you should go and put up an industry in your locality, or anywhere in part of Nigeria, wherever that you feel there is a need," Dangote said, according to Peoples Daily. "Everybody has a private jet. Those private jets should be in industries, so that we can create jobs."

Private jets, in particular, are among the most carbon-intensive forms of travel, producing far more pollution per passenger than commercial flights. When wealthy individuals choose this mode of transport as a default, the climate cost is significant.

His message is rooted in practicality as much as principle. According to Peoples Daily, Dangote questioned whether Nigeria can ever progress without building its own industries, arguing that importing goods "is importing poverty and exporting jobs." 

He also mentioned that the government and wealthy elite should work more in tandem, citing agriculture, industrialization, and a strong banking system to support the country's growth.

Dangote's message is clear: Real wealth should build economies, not burn fuel. Choosing investment over indulgence could help Nigeria and the planet move toward a more sustainable future.

What should the government do about the fast fashion industry?

Set strict regulations 🚫

Incentivize sustainable options 💰

Use both regulations and incentives 🏛️

Nothing 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x