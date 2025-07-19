Major fashion website accused of selling faulty and dangerous goods: 'It shows a systemic failure'

When many shoppers are looking for a deal, they turn to online retailers like AliExpress. However, every time they do, they are risking buying counterfeit goods or dangerous, toxic products.

The European Commission has announced preliminary findings that AliExpress has not done enough to keep the faulty and dangerous products off its website, putting buyers in danger, an accusation which could result in serious fines if further investigations bear it out, the Guardian reported.

What's happening?

The EU regulatory body has opened investigations into AliExpress's moderation activities, which it says are insufficient to address the volume of counterfeit and dangerous goods listed on its site.

According to the Guardian, an EU official said AliExpress had "underestimated the general risk of the sale of illegal products," and added, "General measures they have in place to avoid the dissemination of illegal products do not work properly – it shows a systemic failure."

Investigations began in March 2024. While some portions of the case have been dropped, others are ongoing — and, if upheld, could result in fines totaling 6% of AliExpress's global turnover, thanks to the EU's Digital Services Act.

Why is this investigation important?

AliExpress does have some measures in place to remove illegal and harmful products. But for a company that serves 104 million users monthly in the EU alone, and more worldwide, the current level of moderation simply isn't enough. Toxic materials and other dangerous items are slipping through the cracks and harming real, unsuspecting people.

All of that is without mentioning the toll of AliExpress's cheap, low-quality bulk goods, like its fast fashion clothing. These items are not made to last and are destined for the landfill, harming us in a more indirect way.

What's being done about AliExpress's policies?

The European Commission has already won a promise from AliExpress to address "hidden links," which take users to illegal and risky listings from the pages of legitimate ones.

"It is now very important that the commission monitors whether the commitments AliExpress has agreed to are respected and if they are not, the commission should take more deterrent action," said Agustín Reyna, director general of the European Consumer Organisation, per the Guardian.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.