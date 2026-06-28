Alabama quarry must curb blasting, dust, and night work after residents' lawsuit

"This is the best outcome for our clients and mitigates very serious long-term impacts on the community."

An Alabama quarry operator has agreed to new limits on its activities after about 18 months of pressure from nearby residents over blasting, noise, and other disruptions tied to the site.

As the Alabama Reflector reported, the agreement addresses traffic and property damage concerns for families living near the Bella Mina quarry.

What happened?

Judge Matthew R. Huggins approved a consent order to settle the environmental dispute between residents near Bella Mina and Grayson Carter & Son Contracting, the outlet reported.

Under the deal, quarry operations must stop overnight and on Sundays, and the site must add setbacks, buffers, and tree plantings. The company also must pave roads to reduce dust, shift the entrance farther from homes and churches, install turn lanes, and notify residents before blasting limestone.

Residents said quarry equipment was operating over 11 hours a day across five weekdays, creating persistent noise, per the Reflector. They also alleged that blasting and groundwater disruption were affecting their properties, the outlet noted.

"This is the best outcome for our clients and mitigates very serious long-term impacts on the community," Barry Brock, senior attorney and director of the Southern Environmental Law Center's Alabama office, said in a news release.

Why does it matter?

Residents alleged the quarry was disrupting water flow in ways that could damage nearby properties, raising concerns about costs for homeowners.

It was also contributing a large amount of noise and air pollution that was encroaching on the community, per the lawsuit.

Since the quarry had been expected to produce 400 tons of limestone over the next 30 years, this was anything but a short-term concern.

"This situation was never what any of us wanted, but we tried to make the best out of something difficult," said plaintiff Nina Perez, who has asthma.

Perez acknowledged she will still leave as a result of the quarry's continued operation, which illustrates the limitations of the compromise.

What's being done?

The consent order builds on restrictions Huggins imposed in January after a hearing, as the Reflector noted.

The earlier limits are now part of a wider set of measures intended to reduce the quarry's effects on people, homes, and churches.

Community testimony played a major role in the case.

"Our clients devoted so much time and energy to this fight, including testifying to very personal stories about how the quarry changed their lives," Brock said, per the release. "This relief benefits them and everyone near the quarry."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.