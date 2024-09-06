Airline giant makes disappointing announcement following scrapped sustainability goals — here's what the decision could mean

This step back raises questions about the feasibility of similar commitments across the industry.

A major airline's flight plan for cutting pollution has hit some turbulence, shifting its eco-friendly goals to be more realistic.

What's happening?

As reported by the Guardian, Air New Zealand has announced that it will no longer meet its 2030 goal to significantly cut pollution, measured by harmful carbon dioxide levels.

This decision marks a troubling shift away from the airline's previous commitment to reducing its environmental impact, citing difficulties in securing new planes and sustainable jet fuel as the primary reasons.

The airline initially aimed to reduce its emissions by nearly 29% by 2030, a target that it now admits is unattainable because of ongoing global manufacturing and supply chain issues that delay the introduction of more fuel-efficient aircraft.

CEO Greg Foran acknowledged that retaining the airline's current fleet for longer than planned, alongside challenges in accessing sustainable aviation fuels, has made the original goal unrealistic. The airline is now recalibrating its sustainability targets, which could indicate a larger change in green plans for the airline industry.

Why is Air New Zealand's decision important?

This announcement is particularly concerning given the aviation industry's significant contribution to global carbon emissions. Air travel is among the most carbon-intensive forms of transportation, responsible for around 2.5% of global CO2 pollution.

The industry as a whole has committed to ensuring pollution is fully offset by sustainability practices by 2050, making any deviation from these goals a significant setback in the global fight for sustainability.

Air New Zealand's decision underscores a broader challenge facing the aviation sector: the slow pace of developing and implementing sustainable aviation fuels. These biofuels, derived from biomass like crops and waste oils, are seen as a key component in reducing the industry's carbon footprint.

However, there are growing concerns about whether these fuels can be produced at the scale needed to meet global demand without compromising food security and land use.

For an airline that previously positioned itself as a leader in sustainability, this step back raises questions about the feasibility of similar commitments across the industry. It also emphasizes the hard balance between economic pressures and environmental responsibilities, especially in sectors heavily reliant on dirty energy.

What's being done about Air New Zealand's shift?

While the airline has adjusted its short-term targets, there are ongoing efforts industry-wide to develop more efficient aircraft and scale up the production of sustainable aviation fuels. However, these solutions are still years away from being widely available.

In the meantime, individuals can play a role by being mindful of their travel choices. Opting for direct flights, supporting airlines that invest in sustainable practices, and considering alternatives to air travel when possible are small but impactful ways to reduce emissions.

On a larger scale, advocating for stronger environmental regulations in the aviation sector and supporting innovations in green technology will be essential in holding companies accountable and pushing the industry toward a more sustainable future.

