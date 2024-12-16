  • Business Business

Public backlash forces state-owned radio station to end controversial experiment: 'We decided it was pointless to continue it'

"We assumed that this project would last a maximum of three months."

by Sam Westmoreland
"We assumed that this project would last a maximum of three months."

Photo Credit: iStock

A state-run Polish radio station came under severe criticism after it used artificial intelligence to generate programming, forcing the station to quickly end the project. 

According to a report by TVP World, OFF Radio Kraków announced a three-month run in which its programs would be hosted entirely by AI-generated characters. It started with an "interview" in which an AI-generated journalist talked to an AI-generated version of deceased Nobel Prize winner Wisława Szymborska. 

The AI version of the famous author answered questions about this year's Nobel Prize-winning author, Han Kang. The station also proposed a similar interview with an AI version of Józef Piłsudski, Poland's chief of state when it gained independence in 1918. 

🗣️ Do you worry about companies having too much of your personal data?

🔘 Absolutely 👍

🔘 Sometimes 🤔

🔘 Not really 👎

🔘 I'm not sure 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Once the three months elapsed, the plan was to replace the AI segments with a new crop of young journalists. 

However, Radio Kraków's editor-in-chief, Marcin Pulit, elected to end the project after just one week. 

"We assumed that this project would last a maximum of three months. However, after just one week, we have already gathered so many observations, opinions, and conclusions that we decided it was pointless to continue it," Pulit said. "We are pioneers, and the fate of pioneers can be difficult. They are criticized, ridiculed. We have had to deal with such reactions in recent days."

Watch now: Are paperless towels worth the hype?

AI has been the subject of considerable controversy in recent months. Amazon generated backlash over its decision to use AI-generated recaps of shows and movies on Prime Video, while Google's Gemini AI has become infamous for frequently incorrect results from searches. Even scholastic research isn't immune, as a prominent academic journal was caught having published a paper that had clearly been written with an AI model. 

On top of the problem with using AI to replace creative jobs, the technology also has a profound environmental impact. The large language models used in chatbots consume a huge amount of power and water, and the energy used often comes from sources that produce planet-warming pollution, such as coal and natural gas

In this instance, Pulit said the purpose of the project was to "be a voice in the debate on the opportunities and threats posed by the development of artificial intelligence."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x