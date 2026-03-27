Lawyer points out glaring issue after Anthropic CEO's 'employment crisis' concerns: 'Planning to sidestep the very basic problem'

In a similar interview with NBC News, Amodei explained his claim that 50% of entry-level white collar jobs could be eliminated by AI.

The CEO of Anthropic is making waves over bold statements he made during interviews with multiple media outlets.

What's happening?

Dario Amodei, who co-founded the AI company Anthropic, is sharing warnings about the potential impacts artificial intelligence could wreak on young employees and the economy in general.

Anthropic CEO:



"50% of all entry-level Lawyers, Consultants, and Finance Professionals will be completely wiped out within the next 1–5 years."



grad students and junior hires are cooked. https://t.co/mmDHhj6pOl pic.twitter.com/LGpi7kUl1y — CG (@cgtwts) March 24, 2026

While speaking with Fox, Amodei made the alarming statement that "Entry-level jobs … will be replaced by AI systems. We may indeed have a serious employment crisis on our hands."

When asked when this employment crisis could start, Amodei responded, "I would not be surprised if somewhere between one and five years we start to see big effects here… AI CEOs talk about this in private."

In a similar interview with NBC News, Amodei explained his claim that 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs could be eliminated by AI. These impacts would be felt in the fields of law, finance, tech, and consulting.

Emily Galvin-Almanza, an attorney and Executive Director of the nonprofit Partners for Justice, wrote on X in response to the Fox interview, "I don't get how people are planning to sidestep the very basic problem that if you don't have junior hires right now, you won't have experienced people 5 or 10 years later."

Why is Amodei's warning important?

Clearly, AI has the potential to disrupt our economy. And while it can add value in many fields, making many tasks far more efficient, it also can do quite a lot of harm.

In the Fox interview, Amodei explained this situation clearly, saying "On one hand, I think there's a number of very positive things that are going to happen… AI has exactly the kind of skills that are needed to cure important diseases… But exactly those same kinds of skills, things like summarizing a document, brainstorming, putting together a financial report, makes me worry a lot [for entry-level workers]."

And beyond AI's impacts to employment opportunities for young people, many share the concerns over its effects on both our environment and electricity prices, with data centers being notoriously energy-intensive.

What's being done about AI disruptions?

While AI is improving at a rapid pace, some lawmakers are advocating for policies to better regulate the new industry.

For example, Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez co-introduced legislation to halt the construction of new AI data centers until more protections for workers and the environment are set in place.

Ultimately, though, more companies and lawmakers need to advocate for workers so that there isn't a, as Axios described, "job apocalypse." As Amodei explained to Axios, "[I] have a duty and an obligation to be honest about what is coming. I don't think this is on people's radar."

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