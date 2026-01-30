Shopper calls out thrift store after spotting egregious item on shelf: 'Why do his gloves have fingernails?'

A thrift shopper took to Reddit to share the egregious cost of a piece of obviously AI-generated art. Commenters jumped in to poke fun at the item and share their own experiences.

The user posted a photo to the r/ThriftGrift subreddit of a framed picture of Santa Claus holding several rolls of toilet paper. The post is titled simply: "AI artwork for $65."

Commenters couldn't believe their eyes. While the work of "art" might appear normal as a holiday bathroom decoration at first, a closer look revealed some strange features, from a singular centered tooth in Santa's smile to his odd thousand-yard stare.

"Why do his gloves have fingernails?" one user asked.

Another commenter pointed out the AI's apparent indecision about whether Santa should wear glasses.

Others shared frustrations with experiences similar to the original poster's.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

"Reminds me of the craft show I went to this year," one commenter posted. "My husband and I had a fun time pointing out the AI products."

Unfortunately, experiences like this can turn consumers away from thrifting, but buying secondhand can often yield amazing results. Thrift shoppers can find incredible deals on brand-name products if they take the time to look.

In a time when landfills are already filled up with unwanted and discarded objects, donating, consigning, and thrifting are great ways to combat excessive waste.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the United States generated more than 292 million tons of municipal solid waste in 2018, which is nearly 5 pounds of waste per person per day. Thrifting keeps items out of landfills by giving them new life.

Reddit commenters didn't seem to be deterred from thrifting, but they did express exhaustion at the inundation of AI-generated media and corporate greed exemplified by the post.

"I'll make my own janky AI art," one user wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.