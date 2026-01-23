Mark Zuckerberg's plan for data center the size of Manhattan becomes topic of interest at world forum: 'Miles long, miles wide, and very high'

Massive data centers are the backbone of artificial intelligence, but their size and energy demands are growing.

According to Fortune, President Donald Trump told leaders at the World Economic Forum that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg showed him plans for an AI data center that appeared to cover most of Manhattan.

What's happening?

Trump said Zuckerberg's facility was "miles long, miles wide, and very high," describing it as far larger than traditional industrial projects. Trump told the audience that the facility was so big that its scale surprised him.

Fortune reported that Trump may have been referring to Meta's Hyperion data center campus in Richland Parish, Louisiana, which covers about 2,250 acres and is expected to open in 2030. The campus is projected to include 4 million square feet of data center space and cost about $50 billion.

Why are data centers concerning?

Large data centers require enormous amounts of electricity and cooling. According to the Fortune report, Trump said these AI facilities can demand between 2 gigawatts and 5 gigawatts of power, which the current U.S. electrical grid cannot support.

Trump said he has authorized tech companies to build their own power plants using gas, coal, or oil to meet those needs. He also promised fast federal approvals for private power plants, which could increase pollution near surrounding communities. This may result in more heat in areas where heat events already occur.

Rising global temperatures and more frequent heat events are becoming dangerous for people in many regions. According to NASA, a warming climate is making it difficult for people to live in certain areas, especially as cooling systems strain resources. Increased energy use by large data centers could place even more pressure on already stressed electrical systems.

What's being done about environmental health?

Some cities are trying to protect local environments from heavy industrial development. For example, New York City has invested in protecting urban trees because they help lower neighborhood temperatures, improve air quality, and reduce flooding risks. Preserving green spaces may help counterbalance the negative environmental consequences of expanding infrastructure.

People can also take financial action. Switching to cleaner banks can reduce support for fossil fuel projects that worsen environmental damage. Choosing a more sustainable financial institution can help support investments in green energy projects.

