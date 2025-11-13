US agency approves $1.6 billion project that could lower Americans' energy bills: 'Modernize the grid'

With the Trump administration's approval, the U.S. Department of Energy has guaranteed a $1.6 billion loan to fund 5,000 miles of transmission lines.

The previous administration initiated this loan, which is still moving forward, enabling existing power lines to carry more power.

As TechCrunch reported, these new grid upgrades will improve electricity flow in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Oklahoma, and West Virginia. American Electric Power, the company that owns these power lines, will upgrade 5,000 miles of them in these states to improve energy transmission.

The power company plans to use new conductors to rewire the power lines. With the Department of Energy loan, the company can get a lower interest rate on the project and save at least $275 million. It said that these cost savings will ultimately benefit energy customers.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that the $1.6 billion loan will "ensure lower electricity costs across the Midwestern region of the United States," per TechCrunch.

This power project stands out for its continued momentum, despite so many other energy projects being canceled under the Trump administration.

People living in states that will benefit from the project already have some of the lowest energy prices in the country. Meanwhile, other states' projects were abruptly eliminated, hindering their residents' access to affordable energy rates and perpetuating excess pollution in local communities.

Government support for clean energy solutions is critical to helping people live more sustainably while reducing environmental harm. Regulatory changes that support sustainable energy practices can have a profound impact on how much residents pay for electricity and on the amount of pollution released.

However, every time you reject dirty energy in favor of more sustainable power, you make an impact on your community.

In a Department of Energy statement, Wright said: "This loan guarantee will not only help modernize the grid and expand transmission capacity but will help position the United States to win the AI [artificial intelligence] race and grow our manufacturing base."

In response to the loan announcement, The Tech Buzz wrote: "The AEP loan guarantee reveals Trump's energy strategy isn't the blanket rollback critics expected, but rather a calculated political play that favors traditional infrastructure over renewable projects."

