Customer shocked after turning over 'wallet' found with cash inside: 'This is not your lucky day ...'

A pedestrian who thought they hit the jackpot while walking down the street was instead bamboozled with a questionable method of advertising.

The experience was documented in a video posted in the r/a******design subreddit, where the person filming appeared to find a wallet on the ground with cash falling out of it. However, it was unfolded and revealed to be a flyer advertising a Slovakian restaurant called Gorilla Burger.

A commenter translated the advertisement's message as stating, "No… this is not your lucky day… this is a commercial. Ooops…. Actually this is your lucky day flip the paper." A picture of a burger was featured on the back of the paper.

Naturally, commenters pointed out that the restaurant could have chosen a better option to promote itself than littering paper on the sidewalk.

"So the advertisement is literally made to be litter. Awesome," one commenter wrote sarcastically.

"Surefire way to keep me from ever patronizing your business," another commenter stated. "I may go there just to throw your trash inside your own building, but that's it."

The restaurant's advertising tactic is an example of how some businesses ignore their negative impact on the environment for the sake of pushing their product.

In a similar situation, a local business threw resealable plastic bags filled with rocks and business cards onto people's driveways, creating unwanted trash. Homeowners unsurprisingly weren't pleased with the litter on their properties.

In order to make a difference, it's important to support companies that don't engage in these methods and instead utilize sustainable practices. Investing in reusable products and reducing your reliance on single-use items will also help you make a personal contribution to the environment.

As one commenter suggested, it's also imperative to hold these businesses accountable when necessary.

"Take it to the police station," the user stated. "They won't actually punish the restaurant, but they might call them on the phone and tell them to stop littering."

