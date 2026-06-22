These Kenya-made sandals grow with kids who only get one pair, and parents say they need them

"They're also great for people with asymmetrical feet."

A pair of adjustable sandals is drawing fresh attention online for a feature many parents wish existed everywhere: they can expand as a child grows.

What's happening?

A Reddit post titled "My sandals can change size!" prompted discussion about how useful that concept could be for families able to afford just one pair of shoes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The sandals are made by Because International, which focuses on children in developing countries who may have only one pair of shoes.

Instead of being replaced as soon as a child sizes up, the sandals are designed to adjust so they can be worn longer.

One commenter wrote, "Heck, even for developed countries, this is an awesome idea. My 4 year old has gone up 3 shoe sizes in the past year. Outgrew one pair in less than 3 months!"

Others pointed out that the design could help more than just growing kids.

"They're also great for people with asymmetrical feet," another commenter added.

Why does it matter?

Fast-growing kids can wear out and outgrow shoes in just a few months, creating a frustrating cycle of expense for families and waste for everyone else.

A longer-lasting pair can help ease that pressure while reducing how often footwear needs to be replaced.

The discussion also touched on a broader issue: how well-intentioned aid efforts can sometimes undercut local businesses.

Several commenters said shoe donations can unintentionally hurt local shoemakers and cobblers in the communities they are meant to support.

Because International says its model is built differently.

As quoted in the thread, the company says: "Made in Kenya: Since 2019, all pairs of The Shoe have been manufactured in Mombasa, Kenya—creating jobs in one of the communities where it's distributed most."

What's being done?

The company's model pairs adjustable, longer-wearing footwear with production in Mombasa to support local jobs.

Commenters mentioned children who quickly move through sizes, people with edema, and wearers whose feet are different sizes — all groups that often struggle with standard footwear.

Adjustable products, whether for children or adults, can reduce waste and make everyday essentials more accessible.

In the thread, one user even asked whether the company had a way to "buy a pair for said kids in developing countries."

"Good idea if they can get them to people who need them," one commenter wrote.

Another called it "a pretty cool design for its intended purpose."

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