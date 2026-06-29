UK watchdog bans Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Uniqlo ads over misleading 'recycled' claims

"There's a risk that people could be misled."

The U.K. advertising regulator has banned online promotions from Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Uniqlo after concluding that their use of the word "recycled" could mislead shoppers.

The decisions affect several of the biggest names in clothing and may signal a broader push against loosely defined sustainability claims, according to City A.M.

What happened?

After examining Google ads run by Adidas U.K., Calvin Klein Europe, and Uniqlo's U.K. arm, the U.K.'s Advertising Standards Authority determined that the marketing gave consumers an inaccurate sense of the products' environmental credentials.

In Adidas's case, the ad invited shoppers to "check out our recycled shoe range today" and referred to "Adidas recycled running shoes". But when asked to substantiate that wording, the company said it did not actually have a distinct recycled running-shoe line, City A.M. reported. Adidas instead said that some items in its wider collections "might incorporate recycled materials."

The Calvin Klein ad drew scrutiny for saying, "Calvin Klein tops for women. Responsibly sourced collections – recycled, organic & more."

According to the regulator, consumers would likely understand the claim to mean that all the tops in question were made entirely from recycled fabric, yet the ad did not clearly explain the garments' material composition.

The ASA also barred Uniqlo's ad, which gave the impression that every featured fleece was fully made from recycled materials. In fact, the main body fabric was made from recycled polyester, but other parts of the garments, including zips and labels, were not recycled.

These rulings come after similar decisions issued late last year against Lacoste, Nike, and Superdry.

Why does it matter?

Many consumers are willing to pay more for clothing they believe has a smaller environmental footprint. If brands rely on broad eco-friendly claims without clearly backing them up, shoppers can end up paying extra for products that are not as sustainable as the advertising suggests.

Stronger enforcement could push companies to be more precise about what is and is not recycled, making it easier to compare products and avoid greenwashing. Clearer labeling can help reward brands making meaningful changes while discouraging marketing that overstates environmental benefits.

What are people saying?

Miles Lockwood, the ASA's director of complaints, said, "When absolute terms like 'recycled' are used, the basis of those claims should be clearly explained and properly supported by evidence. Without that, there's a risk that people could be misled."

The regulator was also direct about the Adidas case, saying it "expected to see evidence showing that all shoes in a recycled running shoe range were made entirely from recycled material."

Lockwood added that the watchdog is not done yet.

"We'll be continuing to monitor ads making green claims, taking action where we do see ads breaking the rules, whilst also supporting advertisers with advice and guidance to help them get it right."

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