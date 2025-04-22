  • Business Business

Onlooker sparks conversation with photo of tech billionaire's yacht: 'That's usually what happens...'

by Gabriel Holton
Photo Credit: Getty Images

A Reddit post from the r/washingtondc community has sparked a flurry of online commentary — and it is not the kind you generally want. 

The post shows an image of a massive $60 million superyacht moored at The Wharf, located in Washington, D.C., and was a striking symbol of extreme wealth anchored in plain sight.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Owned by McLean resident Alan Dabbiere," read the caption of the post, referencing the tech billionaire who owns the ship. "Constance" is the name of the large ship, spanning over 196 feet and looming over the D.C. waterfront.

While many took issue with the sight of such lavish excess docked in a city grappling with housing shortages and persistent economic inequality, others pointed out the more objective environmental cost of such vessels.

Nearly 150 new superyachts just like this one are launched every year. In addition to fuel, the ships also have high air conditioning, staffing, and maintenance costs that make these unsustainable for the normal consumer.

"These floating mansions traveled an average of 12,465 nautical miles a year. This is equivalent to each superyacht crossing the Atlantic almost four times," according to one article. The same report later pointed to the fact that it would normally take one individual 860 years of normal average modern living habits to reach the same pollution numbers associated with luxury yachts.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The commenters on the post were equally appalled, sharing their frustration about the reality of situations such as the ones in this post.

"Who even needs a boat this big? I guarantee you it sits moored most of the time and he barely even uses it," one user commented on the post.

"That's usually what happens with these yachts," another responded to this comment. "The owners treat them mostly as mobile luxury condos they can put almost anywhere in the world and rarely sail on them. Oftentimes they are rented out because they are absurdly expensive to maintain."

"Having a superyacht on the Potomac is like having a Ferrari ... on the beltway," said another commenter.

