Realtor offers rare glimpse inside next-gen 3D-printed house: 'It's not just a trendy headline'

"Is this the future of home building?"

Could 3D printing be the future of home building? A recent video showcases a 3D-printed home as a futuristic, eco-friendly alternative to traditional construction.

The video, posted by Instagrammer Caroline Waterwall (@realtybycw), shows a stylish 3D-printed house from the first 3D-printed community in Georgetown, Texas.

"Is this the future of home building or is it just a trend?" Waterwall wrote in her Instagram post.

Waterwall tours the interior of the house, which is fully furnished and comes with smart technology such as Wi-Fi-enabled appliances, a high-tech thermostat, and voice-controlled lighting. She mentions in her voiceover that the house was designed by Lennar and built using 3D printers from ICON.

Aside from its eye-catching design, the house is also built to be stronger.

"It's not just a trendy headline. They're built … with high-performance concrete that can withstand extreme weather," Waterwall says.

This helps 3D-printed houses remain resilient against adverse weather events brought on by the climate crisis. With its 3D-printed structure and smart home features, the house is a durable, energy-efficient alternative that keeps utility costs low and is built to last for generations with minimal maintenance.

Unlike traditional construction methods, 3D printing is a faster process and uses less material. With this, a house can be created in just a few days or even hours, according to ICON and per Built In. Meanwhile, traditional methods can take months.

ICON said that its 3D printers can build a house's entire wall system, including electrical, mechanical, and plumbing setups, two to three times faster than a traditionally constructed home at up to 30% of the cost. 3D printing can also cut down logistic and transportation costs since parts and structures can be printed on-site.

Some 3D-printed homes are designed to accommodate energy-efficient upgrades including solar panels and heat pumps, which transfer heat rather than generate it by burning fuel. Homeowners can easily install features such as heat pump water heaters with assistance from trusted professionals, helping cut electricity bills and reduce reliance on dirty energy to power the home. Organizations like Mitsubishi, EnergySage, and Cala have networks of vetted professionals that homeowners can easily connect with for installation support.

Instagram users were amazed by the innovative home.

"I'm loving the modern and open concept feel of this home!" one user responded.

Another expressed interest in having their own 3D-printed house, commenting, "I'd gladly take one. It's beautiful."

