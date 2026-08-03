In Washington, a 2025 tax bill unwound the tech-neutral clean energy credits homeowners use

This excludes wind and solar developers, and makes it harder for them because of their deadlines.

A major tax change in Washington could eventually show up in family budgets through electricity prices, local clean-power projects, and the pace of new energy investment in nearby communities.

The 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act moved away from a technology-neutral system for clean energy tax credits, changing how different zero-emissions technologies qualify for federal incentives.

What happened?

The OBBBA broke down the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act in two significant ways: It now allows fuel cells to qualify for the Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit, even if they produce positive greenhouse gas emissions, and it created a two-tier deadline system that disadvantages wind and solar projects specifically.

Why does it matter?

This is a significant policy reversal. Congress moved from an "any technology, same rules" approach to picking who is qualified based on technology type.

This excludes wind and solar developers, and makes it harder for them because of their deadlines. For them, construction must have started before July 4 or be placed in service before Dec. 31, 2027, to qualify, Legis1, a legislative platform, reported.

Other technology projects get a decade longer.

What's being done?

In December 2025, a group of plaintiffs sued the IRS, Treasury, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, arguing that the IRS guidance narrowing how developers could prove they'd met the deadline was arbitrary and unlawful.

On June 6, a D.C. federal court did support the plaintiffs and said the IRS failed to justify why it implemented this policy reversal.

The ruling didn't change the July 4 deadline itself — only Congress can do that. It restored an easier way for developers to prove they'd met it. But it's not a confident win: the government is likely to appeal, and if the ruling is reversed, that reversal could apply retroactively — leaving developers who relied on it exposed.

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