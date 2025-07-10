Experts sue to halt flow of likely carcinogen into drinking water supply: 'Has devastating consequences'

"You have to be responsible for your own pollution."

Cape Fear River Watch and Haw River Assembly, two environmental nonprofits, are suing the city of Asheboro, North Carolina, and the factory StarPet, Inside Climate News reported. The nonprofits accuse StarPet of illegally discharging the chemical 1,4-dioxane, contaminating drinking water for nearly a million people living downstream of the facility.

"The defendants' industrial pollution has devastating consequences," the lawsuit stated.

What's happening?

StarPet has allegedly been discharging high levels of 1,4-dioxane, a clear liquid used as an industrial solvent in the manufacturing process of PET plastics, among other applications.

StarPet is a large factory that manufactures PET polymers, which are made from ethylene glycol and terephthalic acid, both derived from dirty energy sources, and are used in polyester fibers and plastic bottles. The lawsuit is an effort to stop Asheboro and StarPet from discharging 1,4-dioxane.

Although the EPA has not established specific drinking water standards for 1,4-dioxane, the Clean Water Act requires industries to control discharge levels before they reach wastewater treatment plants, which must be monitored by their respective municipalities.

Why is it important to stop the release of 1,4-dioxane?

The EPA has identified 1,4-dioxane as a potential cancer risk at the levels allegedly being released into the water supply by StarPet. Studies have shown that long-term exposure through ingestion can damage the liver and kidneys, as well as the sinuses when inhaled. As a result, the health of the community is at stake.

Currently, there is no effective treatment method to remove 1,4-dioxane from the water supply once it has been discharged, and no legally enforceable federal standard exists for the release of 1,4-dioxane.

Asheboro and StarPet have reportedly taken no action to reduce the release of the chemical, and there is evidence that conservative representatives in the region have enabled the discharge and thwarted efforts by environmental regulators to include limits in Asheboro's discharge permits.

What's being done about StarPet's toxic discharge?

This lawsuit is an attempt to stop StarPet from releasing such high levels of 1,4-dioxane into the water supply, which is 163 times the concentration allowed in its permit. Though previous attempts to regulate discharge levels have failed, advocates hope that the lawsuit will spark change.

They are optimistic that the lawsuit filed by the environmental groups will force a reduction in the level of toxins being released by StarPet.

Jean Zhuang, senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center who represents the plaintiffs, told Inside Climate News, "You have to be responsible for your own pollution, and it's Asheboro's responsibility to make that happen."

