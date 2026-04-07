Officials thrilled after capturing images of world's biggest fish in the wild: 'A truly magical sighting'

"It is crucial that we respect their space."

The world's biggest fish made a rare appearance in Southeast Asia, Cambodianess reported.

Marine Conservation Cambodia recently spotted an endangered whale shark in the Koh Sdach archipelago.

Whale sharks are exceedingly uncommon, though they have also been spotted in the Mediterranean.

"It was a truly magical sighting, and for a brief moment it felt as though this gentle giant had come to thank our team for their tireless efforts to protect Cambodia's oceans," Marine Conservation Cambodia said in a statement.

"Seeing endangered marine life thrive in these waters confirms that our joint conservation efforts in Cambodia are making a tangible impact."

Whale sharks reach up to 65 feet in length and, as they feed on plankton, serve as important ecosystem indicators.

They require over 40 pounds of plankton daily to survive. If whale sharks are able to persevere in a given area, then there is likely enough plankton for other species in the food chain.

One expert described the charm of the whale shark.

"As a child, I wondered what meeting a living dinosaur would be like and this is what whale sharks are, as they have roamed the oceans for over 70 million years," said Jonathan Green, founder of the Galápagos Whale Shark Project.

"They are huge animals, the greatest shark to ever live and yet they are such gentle giants."

Research has shown that whale sharks have been subjected to harsh conditions due to human activity.

Boat transportation and the fishing industry have posed direct safety hazards, while runoff from mining operations has polluted their habitat.

People can do their part by supporting organizations like the Galápagos Whale Shark Project or Marine Conservation Cambodia to take local action and advocate for marine protection.

When spared the byproducts of human industry, wildlife can thrive and sustain the ecosystem balance upon which everyone depends.

"It is crucial that we respect their space," Marine Conservation Cambodia stated.

Online commenters were delighted to see the whale shark cruising the waters off Cambodia.

"Great photos," wrote one community member.

"No freaking way the came back what a lovely valentines gift," replied another.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.