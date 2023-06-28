This man singlehandedly cleans harmful ‘ghost nets’ from our waters: ‘If these places are damaged … we have nothing left’

“People should get involved with any kind of conservation.”

So-called “ghost nets” — fishing nets that have been lost or abandoned in the ocean — have an extensive and severe effect on marine life. Not only do they continue to trap fish, but they can also trap and injure sea turtles, dolphins and porpoises, birds, sharks, seals, and more.

In addition, fishing nets are made of plastic and, therefore, never break down. According to Scientific Reports, abandoned fishing gear is one of the major contributors to the floating garbage patches in the oceans.

That’s why one Malaysian oceanographer has dedicated his time to disentangling ghost nets from coral reefs around Southeast Asia.

Anuar Abdullah has cleared nearly one ton of ghost nets from coral reefs over the last four years. After he and his team of volunteers clear a net, they then create a “coral nursery” — a signature concoction of minerals fixed to the reef with a bonding agent — to help the reef return to full health.

Abdullah explained to Climate Heroes that the work is arduous, long, and very dangerous. Volunteers can become snagged in nets themselves, just like the marine life they are trying to save.

Ultimately, though, the work of saving the coral reefs is more important now than ever, as reefs are under threat from more than just nets. Changing global temperatures have resulted in warmer seawater, which kills off the algae that fuel entire reefs. And ocean acidification, which has increased by 30% since the Industrial Revolution, also poses a great threat to the reefs.

According to scientists, we have lost between 25% and 40% of the world’s coral reefs in recent decades. Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has undergone three mass bleaching events in five years.

For Abdullah, that only makes his work more urgent. And he encourages anyone who wants to help save our planet to get involved.

“People should get involved with any kind of conservation,” Abdullah told Climate Heroes. “Not just the coral reef … if these places are damaged then we have nothing left.”

