Man faces serious consequences for actions during camping trip: 'Remained in the same location'

In Canada, law enforcement takes respect for nature seriously.

As CTV News reported, officials fined a northern Ontario man $2,500 for illegally camping on Crown land for more than the 21-day limit and littering.

Crown land operates under similar rules as public land in the U.S. It is federally or provincially owned and is free for all residents and tourists to use for recreation.

About 89% of the country's total land area is Crown land (41% federal, 48% provincial), according to the Canadian Encyclopedia. Forests, wetlands, prairies, and other wilderness cover most of Canada's Crown land. Crown land also includes shorelines, coastlines, and the beds of most lakes and rivers.

Visitors to Crown lands are allowed to hunt, fish, and camp with very few restrictions, but packing out all trash is one of the rules that must be followed.

Conservation officers reported to the scene to find a camper trailer parked with an immense amount of garbage strewn around it. On top of that, it had well overstayed the 21-day limit.

"The camper trailer remained in the same location throughout the summer into September and was not moved," the ministry said. "The Ontario government is safeguarding public lands by ensuring individuals adhere to camping period rules and keep sites clean of litter."

Public land is a critical right for citizens, as having access to the outdoors improves health, fitness, and helps us remember how important it is to protect nature by doing our part. When individuals abuse these rights, it threatens this public access for everyone.

It sends a strong message to offenders when officials hold them responsible with fines or jail time. Public lands are to be used and enjoyed, not abused.

